Ryan Francis Foster 19 month old Brooklyn boy mauled to death by family dog as infant’s father, Vernon Foster is arrested and charged with child’s death.

A 19-month-old baby boy was mauled to death by his family’s dog in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday night. The incident occurred after the boy’s father left the toddler alone with his two infant brothers as he went to work earlier that night.

Officers responded to the incident at an apartment on E. 17th St, Flatbush, circa 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the baby bleeding heavily from multiple wounds to his neck and shoulder, according to the NYPD.

The victim was identified as Ryan Francis Foster. His older brothers, ages 9 and 11, were home with him at the time, along with the family Rottweiler dog which had set on the 19 month old boy.

The children’s father, Vernon Foster, had left Ryan in the care of his two older siblings while he went to work, WABC reported.

The dog savagely mauled little Ryan’s head, neck and shoulders in the deadly attack, said cops. It remained unclear why the Rottweiler became aggressive with the baby.

After the attack, the older boys brought their baby brother outside to look for help. Ryan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, WABC reports.

Prior attack

‘It’s a terrible situation,’ NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper told WABC. ‘Terrible situation for them and certainly for the family that is affected by this tragedy.’

Neither of the older two children were hurt. The dog has been removed from the home pending investigation, authorities said.

The incident was not the first time that the Rottweiler has been aggressive with the children, authorities told reporters. About two years ago, the dog attacked one of Ryan’s older brothers.

‘It’s a guard dog, not a dog meant to be around children,’ said Susan Hyre a family friend according to the nydailynews.

‘You know this dog is a vicious dog and you left the kids there,’ Hyre said, referring to the boys’ father. ‘That’s careless.’

‘This dog is a vicious dog. It’s very, very vicious, very much so,’ Hyre added. ‘He just left the children and went to work and I’m really confused by this.’

Vernon Foster was arrested Wednesday and was booked with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to police.

Neighbors have set up a memorial outside of the family’s first floor apartment to remember the little boy. Candles, stuffed animals, and photos could be seen laid on the ground outside the building come Wednesday morning.