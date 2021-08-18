Patricia Schmidt Naples Florida special needs teacher aka ‘Kings Lake Karen’ placed on leave going on racist tirade against mom & her ‘mulatto kids’.

A Florida schoolteacher has been placed on leave after video captured going on a profanity laced racist rant against a mother and her children using a walking path near her home.

Patricia Schmidt was identified as the woman filmed over the weekend terrorizing individuals as they sought to use a walking path in Naples over the weekend. She was described as working as a special needs educator at Lely Elementary School, according to NBC2.

According to the Florida Department of Education, the Exceptional Student Education bureau who employs Schmidt administers programs for students with disabilities, and works to strengthen programs for those with special needs.

Video of the Saturday episode included the special needs teacher saying to a mother, ‘your son must be special ed. He’s a r—-d. Your son is a r—-d.’

Come Tuesday afternoon, Schmidt was placed on administrative leave by the Collier County School District.

‘Who knows how she’s treating them in the classroom…’

The child’s mom, who wished to remain anonymous, said it all started when she and her kids were on a walk and approached a walking path designated for residents along Kings Lake Blvd when Schmidt began to verbally abuse them while behind the wheel of her car.

‘She blares on her horn for like ten seconds, rolls her window down and starts yelling out the window that we can’t walk down that pathway,’ the mother said.

The mother said her and her children were standing on a public sidewalk. Neighbors say Schmidt believed they were trespassing.

‘Who knows how she’s treating them in the classroom when their parents aren’t there to defend them?’ the mother told NBC2.

Schmidt, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz at the time, called the mother ‘white trash’ and referred to her children as ‘mulattos’ and ‘half-breeds.’

‘Are they your mulatto kids? You had sex with a black guy.? Your kids are half breeds. Look at them,’ Schmidt is heard saying in the video.

Neighbors say Schmidt has exhibited ongoing similar behavior over the years. They refer to her as ‘Kings Lake Karen’ due to her self-appointed role as guardian of the walking path, which reportedly is intended only for residents of Naples’ Kings Lake neighborhood.

Schmidt’s property is reportedly adorned with security cameras, no trespassing signs, and flags decorated with middle fingers and profanity.

The neighbors in Kings Lake say they’ve asked their homeowners association to take action against the woman. To date the association has declined to sanction the Naples area resident and special needs educator.

A change org petition demanding the special needs teacher be fired has since been filed.