Dog dies after Ohio woman locks it in hot car as punishment

Mouheb Ashakih, Sandusky, Ohio dog owner locks pet pit bull in hot car as punishment only for the animal to die shortly after.

Probably not the dog owner of the year… An Ohio woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her dog by locking the animal in a hot car as punishment, authorities said.

Mouheb Ashakih, of Sandusky, allegedly put her pit bull, Chapo, in the back of her car Saturday evening after he attacked another one of her dogs, NBC15 reported.

A neighbor claimed seeing the pit bull inside the vehicle around 7:20 p.m. and the dog clearly wanting to be let out. He brought this to Ashakih’s attention, only for the dog owner to allegedly dismiss him.

The woman is alleged to have replied, ‘I don’t care. I want him to die.’

The un-named neighbor contacted authorities, who arrived to find the pet dog lying lifeless on the floorboards of the vehicle.

Police said no windows were open in the car despite the temperature being 81 degrees.

By the time the officers got to the dog, the animal had died.

‘He stated he observed the dog tearing up the inside of the vehicle and it appeared he wanted out,’ a police report stated according to WJW. ‘He noticed all the windows were rolled up and he was concerned for the canine’s safety. He went over the residence and spoke to Mouheb through her side window. He told her to let the dog out, to which she replied, ‘I don’t care. I want him to die.”

Ashakih conceded having put the animal in the vehicle, telling authorities that she had ‘put the dog into the car to punish him for attacking her other dog and she did not know what else to do,’ police said.

By the time police arriving and observing the canine to be motionless, Ashakih according to the police report, ‘began screaming and begging us to break her car window.’

She was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals and was scheduled to appear in court Monday, police said.

According to court records, Ashakih was cited on August 3 for failing to confine two dogs.

A 2-year-old dog and three 6-month-old puppies were removed from the woman’s home over the weekend.