Anslie Brantley, Coweta Georgia teen mom drowns baby son, Draiden Shane Nichols in bathtub after falling asleep while high on drugs.

A 19 year old Georgia woman high on drugs drowned her eleven month old baby son while taking a bath with the infant according to reports.

Anslie Nicole Brantley, of Alamo, Georgia, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with second-degree felony murder and second-degree child cruelty over the death of her 11-month old child.

The baby boy is thought to have died after the child’s mother, who was under the influence, fell asleep while taking a bath with the boy in June.

When the teen mother awoke, she found her infant son had drowned. An execution of a search warrant of the home led to the discovery of methamphetamine at the residence, The Newnan Times-Herald reported.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began on June 9, when deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an unresponsive child at a home on Lasseter Road. When the first deputy arrived, the Coweta County Fire Department was already on the scene and had performed CPR on the infant. One of the firefighters told the deputy that ‘they suctioned a lot of water from the child’ and were transporting him to nearby Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Boy was blue to the touch

The deputy said that he spoke with Brantley’s mother, Kelli Gordon, 36, who told him that Brantley and the child were taking a bath in the upstairs bathroom, according to a police report cited by Law&Crime.

Gordon, who owns the home where the incident occurred, said she tried to check on her daughter and the child several times ‘since she had been in the bathroom for some time,’ but only got mumbled responses that she could not understand so she ‘went back to watching TV.’

‘About 10 or 20 minutes later, Ansley [sic] started screaming. [Redacted] got up and went to Ansley [sic] as she was holding [the infant] and said he can’t breathe, what do I do,’ Gordon told the deputy, per the report.

Gordon said she then took the child from her daughter and ‘began resuscitating him,’ telling the deputy that she ‘saw how blue he was, and he was cold, real cold.’

The deputy said that after speaking to Gordon he went to the bathroom to speak with Brantley who was ‘sitting in a chair with only a towel wrapped around her crying.’ Brantley was ‘not in a state where she was willing to speak’ with the deputy.

The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital later that day.

According to an obituary placed by the family, Draiden Shane Nichols was 11 months old, WSB-TV reported.

Toxicology tests pending

During investigations, police discovered that Brantley had taken drugs prior to getting in the tub with her son and fell asleep, allowing him to drown.

Gordon, who has five other children, was also arrested and charged with possession of narcotics. Gordon’s five other children were reportedly placed in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services.

Toxicology tests were performed on both Brantley and her son by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Results were pending.

Brantley was arrested in Alamo without incident and returned to Coweta on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. She was being held without bond, AJC reported.

The teen mother was processed and was being held at the Coweta County Jail.

Gordon also remained behind bars as of Friday on charges that were unrelated to the drug charge or her grandson’s death.