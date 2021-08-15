Alyssa Cuellar attacked by Moe Darling McLeod at Astoria supermarket in Oregon after confrontation over Abolish Ice bumper sticker.

Oregon police have arrested a 57-year-old Washington woman and charged her with felony assault after she was filmed verbally accosting and then physically attacking a fellow shopper who had an ‘Abolish ICE’ sticker on her car.

Moe Darling McLeod was filmed by Alyssa Cuellar as she launched into a vulgar tirade before eventually assaulting her.

Cuellar was shopping at a Safeway supermarket in Astoria, Oregon, on Sunday, August 8 when the altercation unfolded.

McLeod’s husband, Vince, said to be a Marine veteran, passed Cuellar’s red Chevrolet in the parking lot and commented on the woman’s ICE bumper sticker (the acronym for Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Cuellar, who was some distance away, making her way into the store, began filming the man on her cell phone.

‘It’s America, bitch!’

Noticing that he was being filmed, the man, Vince, then yelled at Cuellar: ‘F*** you.’

McLeod who now notices Cuellar filming her husband, turns to Cuellar, and confronts her – asking why she was filming her husband.

‘That my husband – he’s a Marine. He’s not going to touch your car, you little c***,’ McLeod is heard on video telling Cuellar as she now turns her video camera in the direction of the man’s wife.

‘You’re a f****** c***,’ McLeod is heard saying.

Noticing McLeod is accompanied by a child wearing knee-high boots, Cuellar says, ‘Great example for your child.’

The incensed woman retorts she is setting a good example for her child, before accusing Cuellar of harassing her husband. McLeod then crowds Cuellar, demanding that she stop filming and ordering her to go into the store, all the while cursing in front of the child.

‘It’s America, bitch!’ McLeod says twice when Cuellar objects to her demands.

Polarized America

As McLeod, her husband and the child begin to walk away, Cuellar explains to passersbys that the McLeods had started harassing her for no reason. McLeod then turns around, lunges toward Cuellar, accusing her of being the aggressor, before swinging at her and knocking away Cuellar’s cell phone.

Further commotion ensues, as both women can be heard hitting the ground. McLeod is then heard telling a witness, ‘I didn’t touch her.’

Cuellar, clearly upset, makes her way back to her car. She later wrote on Facebook that McLeod ‘ended up physically pulling me down to the cement after I finally regained my things she had previously scattered and broke, and proceeded to scratching my chest, my back, my glasses on the cement, my knee which is also now swollen and bruised.’

The International Business Times reported Cuellar being married to an immigrant. The media outlet said McLeod is a certified Feng Shui professional and that her husband, Vince, is a realtor at Land’s Edge Realty in Ocean Park, Wash. The business according to a private post on Cueller’s Facebook page stated having parted ways with the former Marine over a year ago after taking exception with the husband’s behavior.

‘The victim in the incident, following some concerning comments from a man about a sticker on her vehicle, began video recording the man concerned that something would happen to her vehicle,’ authorities in Astoria stated in a report. ‘She was then confronted by the man’s wife, Moe McLeod, who verbally accosted her, then physically assaulted her.’

McCleod is accused of fourth degree felony assault, as well as second degree disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Police in Astoria said that McLeod, who is from Ilwaco, Washington – 16 miles north, across state lines – was booked on Wednesday at the Clatsop County Jail.