Afghan girl crying on video: No one cares about us

Masih Alinejad Iranian activist posts A fghan girl crying on video as the fate of women in the soon to be militant Taliban dominated country begins to seep in following the US’s departure of Afghanistan.

An Iranian activist has shared video of a young Afghan girl crying, despairing in the knowledge that Taliban insurgents were days from taking control of the country following the US’s departure from the war ravaged country.

Video of the un-named girl, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, just two days before the Taliban taking the capital, Kabul.

‘We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,’ the tearful girl laments in the 45 second clip.

‘I cannot help crying,’ she adds. ‘No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.’

On the same day the footage was posted online by Alinejad, António Guterres, the United Nations’ secretary-general, said in a statement that he was ‘deeply disturbed by early indications’ that the Taliban are already imposing restrictions in the areas under their control – targeting women and journalists in particular.

“We don’t count because we’re from Afghanistan. We’ll die slowly in history” Tears of a hopeless Afghan girl whose future is getting shattered as the Taliban advance in the country. My heart breaks for women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this. pic.twitter.com/i56trtmQtF — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 13, 2021

Social media responds to weeping Afghani girl

‘It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away from them,’ he added.

Social media response to the weeping girl and the general fate of women and society in the soon to be militant Islamist nation was pointed.

Posted one Twitter user, ‘Lol, this is fun. America is leaving after people spent the better part of the 2000-2010’s acting like wars in the middle east was Vietnam 2.0 Now they’re acting like leaving is the worst thing in the world. Get your intentions straight Murrica.’

Reflected another user, ‘Hate to break it to u but no it is not the world that failed them, majority of afghani are waving taliban flags and welcoming them. That is the problem! Every country gets the leader they deserve once a wise man said …’

While some doubted its veracity. Posted one user, ‘This video seems super fake. So fake that it hurts. I don’t trust it one bit unless I get a good source. It’s baffling to post this stuff without a source. It will backfire.’

In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swathes of the country, even though they had some air support from the US military. The lightning speed of the push has shocked many and raised questions about why Afghan forces crumbled despite years of US training and billions of dollars spent.

The Taliban previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001 before they were ousted by a US-led campaign following the 9/11 attacks.

Human rights but for who?

Under Taliban rule, girls were banned from attending school, while women could only appear in public wearing full body coverings and accompanied by male escorts.

Women who did not faithfully observe the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law were publicly flogged or executed. The future for Afghan women remains uncertain.

Local reports say Taliban fighters are already going door-to-door and forcibly marrying girls as young as 12 as Jihadist commanders order imams to create ‘marriage lists’ and ‘offer girls for sexual servitude.’

Thousands of people have attempted to flee the country at Kabul airport, while others have already begun preparations in anticipation of what is likely to be a brutal and misogynistic Taliban rule.