32 year old man dies after falling 50 feet while riding the Lagoon ‘Sky Ride’ at Utah amusement park. No malfunction cited as authorities investigate.

A 32-year-old man died after plunging nearly 50 feet from a chair lift at a Utah amusement park over the weekend, according to reports.

The unidentified victim was spotted by other park-goers clinging to the safety bar of the chair on the Sky Ride at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, before he fell, Fox 13 reported.

In a video shot by a witness Saturday night, the man appears calm and still as he dangles from the moving chair over a water fountain.

People below the ride could be seen looking up and yelling.

The park-goer who filmed the dangling man said she was stunned to see the man dangling from the 47-year-old attraction.

How did man come to be un-seated? ‘I am thinking this is a professional gymnast or a stunt,’ Lucy Grace Astilla told Fox13. The man did not appear to be in distress or making an effort to get back into the chair, the video shows. The 32-year-old, whose name was not released, and was not a professional gymnast was riding alone, according to witnesses’ accounts. Similar to a ski lift, the Sky Ride is the park’s only transport ride and slowly ‘conveys guests to and from the north and south ends’ of the park, Lagoon Amusement Park’s website states.

Police said the fall does not appear to be intentional. A park spokesperson told KUTV that there is ‘no reason to believe there was a malfunction with the ride.’

‘The Sky Ride has been operating at Lagoon, without incident at the park, since 1974,’ the spokesperson told the outlet.

‘Every ride in the park undergoes intense safety inspections. This received an inspection Saturday morning.’

It continued to remain unclear how or why the man was unseated.

An investigation is underway, and the park is cooperating.