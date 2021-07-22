Tres Genco Hillsboro, Ohio man plotted mass shooting of college girls cause he couldn’t get a girlfriend. Busted stockpiling cache of arms and writing manifesto documenting intent.

A self described ‘incel’ is accused of plotting a mass shooting and targeting sorority members at an Ohio college was arrested and charged with an attempted hate crime, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Tres Genco, 21, of Hillsboro, Ohio, allegedly penned a manifesto in which he planned to shoot women at the university, which officials did not name. He’s been charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun. If found guilty, he could face up to life in prison for the hate crime charge and up to 10 years for the weapons charge.

Last March, officers searching Genco’s Highland County residence discovered a firearm with a bump stock, which is used to shoot multiple bullets in a row, loaded magazines, body armor, and boxes of ammunition inside the trunk of his vehicle, officials said. Inside his home, they discovered a Glock-style 9mm semi-automatic pistol without a manufacturer’s marks or serial number, which makes the gun untraceable, they added.

in 2019, Genco allegedly bought tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a bowie knife — and a hoodie bearing the word ‘revenge.’

Officials say also he purchased two Glock 17 magazines, a 9mm Glock 17 clip and a holster clip concealed carry for a Glock at the time.

In one sample search on the internet, Genco typed in ‘how to plan a shooting crime’ and ‘when does preparing for a crime become attempt?’

Prosecutors said Genco is a self-proclaimed incel, which is described as an online community of ‘involuntary celibates’ who seek to commit violence against women.

Such aspirations amongst some men comes amid increasing desperation and frustration from usually young men who are all but ignored by women they seek to date and have relations with.

Agents said Genco maintained a profile from July 2019 through mid-March 2020.

In one post according to an incel community he belonged to, Genco alleged he sprayed several women with a water gun filled with orange juice, citing Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others outside of a University of California, Santa Barbara, Isla Vista sorority house in 2014.

By January 2020, agents found he drafted a document called, ‘Isolated’, signing it as ‘your hopeful friend and murderer.’

They said he conducted surveillance on a university WLWT reported.

Discharged from Army for poor performance, finding solidarity in incel groups

Prosecutors said Genco attended Army Basic Training at Fort Benning in Georgia from August through December 2019 and frequently posted on a popular incel website, maintaining a profile from July 2019 through mid-March 2020.

In December 2019, Genco was discharged from the Army for poor performance and conduct, according to the indictment. In January, he returned home to Ohio. There, Genco allegedly drafted a document titled, ‘Isolated.’

Genco was convicted in Highland County Court in October 2020 for making terroristic threats.

He was sentenced to 17 months in jail, but credited 224 days, according to online records.

In January 2021, Genco was permitted for transitional control, out of jail.

Highland County investigators said they called the FBI about the case, leading to the two new latest charges on Wednesday.

If convicted on the machine gun charge, Genco faces up to 10 years in prison. If convicted on the hate crime charge, he faces life.