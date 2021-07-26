Loyalti Allah drive by shooting: 13 year old Monroe, North Carolina girl killed after four men (since arrested) fired at a picnic table the teen was sitting at.

A 13-year-old girl sitting at a picnic table with friends was killed in a drive-by shooting in North Carolina on Saturday night according to reports.

All four suspects observed fleeing in a vehicle from which the gunshots came out of had been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Loyalti Allah in the city of Monroe, according to an update on social media.

‘There are a lot more beautiful babies out there besides mine. Don’t deserve a bullet, none of these babies do, not one,’ the victim’s grieving mother, Yvette Allen, told WCNC.

‘Kids, they don’t deserve it, they don’t deserve to lay their heads and hear gunshots every night,’ the mother said.

Allah was struck by a gunman who opened fire from inside a black vehicle that fled the scene after the shooting.

#BREAKING @WBTV_News Exclusive video of Javon Demontre Robinson being taken to jail by @MonroeNCPolice. He is charged w/1st degree murder in the drive by shooting of 13 yr old Loyalti Allah. Police are looking for at least 2 more suspects. pic.twitter.com/MFwJW3mBgF — Brian Stephenson (@Luv2telgoodnews) July 25, 2021

‘I’m sorry for her loss. It didn’t mean to go down that way.’

The four men arrested on Sunday and charged with first degree murder included; Javon Demontre Robinson, 20, from Monroe, Darius Roland, 19, and Jamari Crowder, 22 and Jamarius McLain.

All four men were being held at Union County Jail without bond.

Asked if he had anything to say to the mother of Loyalti Allen, Robinson as he was being led away following his arrest, told WBTV, ‘I’m sorry for her loss. It didn’t mean to go down that way.’

Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard condemned the senseless gun violence.

‘This is such a devastating act that has far-reaching implications that was entirely uncalled for,’ Gilliard said in a statement.

‘These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever.’

The drive by shooting incident is the latest fatality in a seemingly never ending slew of gun violence acts leaving tragedy in its wake….