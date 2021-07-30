Lorvens Julien mystery death: West Park Florida teen dies a day after falling ill after an unknown chemical odor is detected coming out of his body.

Detectives have sought to determine how a 15 year old South Florida boy suddenly become ill only to die the following day following reports of a strange chemical odor emanating from the teen’s body.

Lorvens Julien died Wednesday morning at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. Medical staff told investigators they were concerned about a strange odor — that was possibly gas coming from the boy’s body, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

That prompted deputies and firefighters to go to the boy’s home in nearby West Park to investigate and look for any other possible victims, the release said.

One deputy began having trouble breathing as he left the home, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment News6 reported.

Authorities said a firefighter also suffered a second-degree burn from some kind of chemical.

What killed teen?

HAZMAT teams with the sheriff’s office and Hollywood Fire Rescue took readings and samples to determine if any hazardous chemicals were present. After several sweeps of the house, they deemed it safe for detectives to continue their death investigation. No hazardous or harmful materials were found.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright told news outlets the boy’s family took him to the hospital on Tuesday because he was feeling ill. He was treated and released. But his father took him back to the hospital on Wednesday because he was still sick. Officials say he died around 9 a.m.

‘By that time, the boy throw up. When he eat something, he throw up, when he drink something, he throw up,’ the father told WPLG.

Coleman-Wright said no one else living at the home was sick or had any injuries.

WFOR reported that the deputy and firefighter’s injuries were found to not be connected to anything inside Julien’s home. Further, police said nobody else living in the home became sick or suffered any medical issues.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.