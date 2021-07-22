Jovan Trevino Henderson Nevada mother drowns her two young children in two separate bathtubs and drives to Arizona hospital to check herself in. Charged with 2 open murders.

A Las Vegas area mother is suspected of having drowned her two young children during bath time before checking herself into an Arizona hospital hours later.

Jovan Paris Trevino, 33, upon arriving at the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, on Tuesday, allegedly told doctors that she had killed Gihanna Fox, 1, and Christopher Fox III, 4, in separate bathtubs of their home in Henderson, Nevada, before driving the 90 miles to the hospital in Bullhead City, which is just over the Arizona state border.

Henderson police responded to a call from Trevino’s ex-fiance Christopher Fox, the children’s father, Monday night, who asked that they ‘investigate a medical emergency’ at her home.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Trevino had a temporary order filed against Fox so he didn’t go into the home the night of the drownings. He told police that he called because ‘things did not seem right.’

Upon officers arriving at the woman’s home, they found the two children ‘beyond assistance’. Both children were pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, police issued a statement calling their deaths ‘suspicious.’

Tricked her son into being drowned

It wasn’t until Trevino allegedly confessed at the hospital miles away that police arrested her after the woman admitted killing her two children KTNV reported.

According to the arrest warrant, Trevino said she took a heavy dose of Allerga before drinking Theraflu, three beers and a shot of tequila. She then filled a bath for her son Christopher.

‘Jovan tricked Christopher into playing on his stomach in the bathtub by giving him a pair of glasses and using them to see better underwater,’ police wrote in the warrant.

Trevino then allegedly used one of her legs to hold the boy under the water. Trevino told police that it took three to four minutes before she knew her son was dead.

Next, she went into another bathroom and drowned her one-year old daughter Gihanna by holding her underwater until she stopped breathing, police say.

Arizona police arrested Trevino at the hospital. The mother now faces two murder charges.

Investigators say that Trevino planned to kill her children and then herself, but voluntarily checked into the hospital instead, KLAS reported.

Ongoing family dysfunction

On searching her home, police allegedly found a suicide note written on her phone, in which Trevino allegedly wrote that she could not ‘walk-off this earth and leave my precious children behind.’

Police say they also found a large, bloody kitchen knife and towel in the master bedroom of the house.

When police questioned her, they say Trevino admitted to writing the suicide note and said she tried and failed to kill herself multiple times, including attempting to cut her wrists, after killing her children.

As of Wednesday night, the Clark County coroner’s office had not determined the official cause and manner of death of the children.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Trevino filed a court order asking for full custody of her and Fox’s children and cited a history of domestic violence against him. She also filed multiple protection orders against her ex-fiance. The custody case was still open on Wednesday.

Fox had three charges of violating the protective orders, with the last recorded on October 4, 2020. He pleaded guilty and his sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21, according to district court documents.

Trevino was booked into the Mojave County Jail and charged with two counts of murder. She will be extradited back to Nevada for a court date, though documents don’t reveal when that will be.

A GoFundMe memorial page set up by the children’s father come Thursday morning has garnered $12,475 of a $7,500 goal as of Wednesday night.