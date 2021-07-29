Body of Faith Moore Arizona teen girl found four days after she was washed away by flash flood waters after her car got caught in sweeping rains. Body found near Cottonwood.

The body of a 16 year old girl was found near an Arizona river, four days after she was swept away by flood waters according to reports.

Faith Moore was found near the Verde River around 4pm Wednesday after disappearing during flooding from a monsoon about 100 miles north of Phoenix, Saturday.

Verde Valley and Cottonwood firefighters responded at 9pm Saturday after Moore’s car became stranded in about two feet of water, KSAZ-TV reported.

As firefighters tried to rescue her, Moore’s vehicle was swept downstream, Verde Valley fire officials said.

‘So when you think of water to your knees, it can be deceiving but that’s a lot of pressure and a lot of energy behind them,’ he said.

‘What could we have done?’

Officials immediately sent out search teams Saturday, but air support was not immediately available because of ‘numerous active rescues going on simultaneously’.

According to KSAZ-TV, more than a hundred people, including the National Guard, emergency workers and volunteers, searched for Moore using K-9 units, GPS trackers and thermal drone technology. The teen’s body was recovered Wednesday.

Moore was the niece of an active Cottonwood firefighter and the granddaughter of a recently retired fire chief from the Verde Valley Fire District and a retired EMS chief from Verde Valley Ambulance, Arizona Family reported.

Hundreds gathered for a prayer vigil Monday at the Mingus Union High School softball field, where she was a member of the Rampage softball program.

Her club softball coaches, Paige Church and Danya Weir, mourned her death and noted in comments to KSAZ-TV that she was a mentor to younger players.

‘It’s anger, it’s sadness, it’s what could we have done, could we have done anything differently, the range of emotions is huge,’ Church said.

Weir added: ‘These young girls, I believe really looked up to her. She was so kind to everybody and our young ones just loved her.’

Deceiving waters

Officials read a statement from Moore’s family thanking the community for its help searching for her during a press conference on Wednesday.

‘Chris and Katie wish to thank all the family, friends, public safety and community that have been with us relentlessly to bring Faith home,’ officials said.

‘The love, prayers and support has been overwhelming and appreciated. Humbly, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Faith is now home.’

Posted a commentator on the web: ‘Very sad, I grew up in AZ and some of those flash flood waters can be very deceiving. You think your car can get through, but then the water starts to push you off the road. 2 ft doesn’t seem like a lot, but it is enough to move a VEHICLE down stream. She most likely tried to get out of the car after it started to float away and was swept under. How terrifying.’