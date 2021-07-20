Anthony Nagore and Lucas Brewer missing CT teens’ bodies found in Farmington River after having gone swimming in treacherous conditions following recent rains.

The bodies of two missing teenagers were pulled from a swollen river in Connecticut on Monday, after apparently drowning after having going swimming in the aftermath of recent downpours.

Lucas Brewer, 15, and Anthony Nagore, 17, had been missing since Thursday after having gone swimming in the Farmington River. The boys were reported missing after failing to return when expected.

The boy’s disappearance followed water levels rising six or seven times higher than usual due recent downpours, the Hartford Courant reported.

Searchers spotted the teens’ bodies Monday afternoon as they searched the riverbank; the fast-moving waters had made it too dangerous to send a dive team into the river to look for the missing boys.

Capt. Keith Williams with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, urged residents to stay out of the water following the recent rains.

Hazardous conditions

‘This is a very unfortunate situation,’ Williams said, according to the Courant. ‘The river level is very dangerous, it’s going to continue to rise throughout the next couple of days, so conditions are going to get even worse.’

Adding, ‘Just give it some time please, is what we’re asking. Just stay out of the water right now, it’s not worth the risk.’

‘Everybody’s hurt,’ said Stephanie Dube, a friend according to WFSB. ‘We wanted it to be a different outcome, but we’re glad they can be at peace.’

Lucas lived locally but Nagore was staying with relatives in Connecticut for the summer, reports said.

Authorities had searched the river since the teens went missing, but had to call off the effort several times due to hazardous conditions.

Not immediately clear is how the teens came to go swimming in the first place given the obviously treacherous conditions….