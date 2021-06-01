Rick Wiles pastor at Streams Evangelical Church in Florida hospitalized with COVID-19 after anti vaxxer previously describing available vaccines as global genocide

He needs our prayers. An anti-vaccine evangelical Christian pastor has contracted COVID-19 after previously describing the available vaccines as ‘global genocide.’

Rick Wiles, who runs the website, TruNews while serving as the head pastor at Flowing Streams Church in Florida, had refused to get vaccinated and had spoken about it in videos posted on social media, according to Newsweek.

‘I am not going to be vaccinated,’ he said in April. ‘I’m going to be one of the survivors. I’m going to survive the genocide.’

‘You and I are witnessing the first global mass murder and it’s being led by Satan’s team on the planet,’ he told his fans. ‘You must survive it. Do not be vaccinated.’

But how soon matters devolved.

‘I need more oxygen…’

Last week, the church posted on its official Gab account that there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the church. On Saturday the account followed up to ask specifically for prayers for Wiles.

‘URGENT REQUEST – please be praying for Rick Wiles right now,’ the church posted. ‘Please repost so that there’s an army of people praying.’

And there was more to come…

Flowing Streams Vice President Raymond Burkhart later sent an email to fans announcing that the 67-year-old Wiles had been hospitalized.

‘Rick is very much in need of your continued prayers. Today, he was taken to the emergency room, and under medical advice, was admitted to the hospital. He is currently on oxygen and is expected to remain there for a number of days,’ Burkhart wrote.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose and nearly 41% have been fully vaccinated. However, according to polling, white evangelical Christians are one of the groups with the most vaccine skepticism.

Rick Wiles current condition at time of publishing remained unknown.