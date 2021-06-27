Orlando Capote Coral Gables, Florida man remains last home owner standing as he refuses to sell to commercial developers as his home become engulfed by skyscrapers and offers pile on.

Last man standing… A Florida man has refused to sell his family home as neighboring developers seek to entice the lone holdout in their bid to add to their sprawling commercial development estimated to be worth $600 million.

Orlando Capote is refusing to sell his small Coral Gables home currently sitting in the middle of a construction zone for the largest commercial development in Coral Gables history, CBS 4 reported.

One of the prize jeweled outlets vying for expansion includes the Plaza Coral Gables, developed by Agave Ponce LLC, which features shops, restaurants, residences, office space and even a 242-room luxury hotel.

The development ‘will have a positive impact on the quality of life and safety of the community through the creation of new spaces for dining, recreation and the promotion of artistic, cultural and outdoor activities,’ according to The Plaza Coral Gables website.

Capote in his own estimation has declined up to 60 offers in the last six years from developers, real estate agents or house flippers to purchase the two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,300 square-foot home. He remains the last home-owner standing as developers seek to completely control the prized area.

Priceless

Offers for the home have gone up to $900,000, but Capote has not budged, claiming the home is priceless to him.

Capote’s father purchased the home in 1989 after immigrating from Cuba and worked double to purchase the family home.

Capote says the home has held extra sentimental value since his father died In 2005.

‘This house is like a hard drive,’ he told CBS4. ‘As I look around and live in it and move through it, I relive a lot of memories. That I could not find in another house.’

Capote said he want to honor his late mother’s wishes, who was insistent before she passed in 2020 that he not sell their ‘family treasure.’

‘The house is my soul,’ Capote reiterated. ‘So what good is it to sell your soul for all the money in the world.’

Capote is accusing the city of multiple violations with the mega development rife with ongoing construction, noise and rubble as the homeowner is swallowed up by unrelenting expansion, literally on his doorstep.

The rights of one vs the will of the money classed.

‘You can see some of the debris that’s already falling on the site, which would not happen if the buildings were actually 35 feet high or at least 50 feet away,’ Capote told CBS 4.

The city of Coral Gables denies any violations have taken place and told the Miami Herald ‘the issues have been extensively reviewed and investigated.’

Capote is unyielding about not moving and says his parents memories keep him company.

‘I don’t feel alone in the house,’ he said as the view from the kitchen window reveals an enveloping concrete jungle awaiting to engulf Capote. ‘Maybe they are. Maybe they are.’