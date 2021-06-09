Lucerne Valley Hit & run kills 3 middle school girls, injures 4th: Willow Sanchez, Daytona Bronas and Sandra Mizer id as victims as driver and passenger of crash vehicle flee and are now wanted.

Three middle school girls strolling along a California desert road were killed, with a fourth girl seriously hurt after a pickup truck crashed into them in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night, reports said.

The two occupants of the 2002 Chevy Silverado exited the vehicle and ran into the desert with flashlights after plowing into the four girls – two of them who were in wheelchairs – on Camp Rock Road in Lucerne Valley, the Daily Press reported.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office identified the three girls pronounced dead at the scene as Willow Sanchez, 11, Daytona Bronas, 12 and Sandra Mizer, 13.

Police didn’t name the surviving victim who was airlifted to a local hospital, but the Press identified her as eighth grader Natalia Coe – reportedly one of the two who was in a wheelchair.

It was not immediately known what led up to the crash.

‘I don’t know why death happens, but it happens,’

The area has desert terrain, with sand difficult to navigate for people on wheelchairs, which one school board member said why the four girls were walking along the asphalt road when they were hit from behind.

‘They just got out for summer break, so this is their first opportunity to have sleep-overs, hang out, play, just be children again after a year in lock-down,’ school Trustee Jessica Risler told the Press.

‘I don’t know why death happens, but it happens,’ Lori Napier, Willow’s mother said according to CBS Los Angeles.

‘Anyone out there that has teenagers, don’t let them go out at night,’ she said. ‘Keep your teenagers in no matter how mad they are at you, because if we would’ve kept our teenagers in, we’d still have them.’

There were no sidewalks in the remote area, the Los Angeles Times reported.

‘It’s pretty desolate out there, and there are hardly any shoulders at all,’ Highway Patrol Office Dan Olivas told the latimes.

Witness accounts said that a man and woman got out of the truck appearing intoxicated and ran into the desert when they saw the girls in the street, the Press said. Police have yet to locate the wanted driver and passenger.

The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the deadly crash. Anyone with information was asked to contact Officer L. McAllister at the Victorville CHP Area office at (760) 241-1186.