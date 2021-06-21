Kyanni Williams Colorado newborn baby face cut during emergency C-section as parents Reazjhana Davis and Damarqus Williams demand answers from a Denver hospital.

The Colorado parents of a newborn baby girl have demanded answers after their daughter required more than a dozen stitches after an emergency C-section left her with a massive cut across her face.

Reazjhana Davis and Damarqus Williams welcomed their daughter, Kyanni Williams, at Denver Health Hospital last Tuesday, but the joy of meeting their youngest child was marred by fear and frustration after learning of the injury their infant had sustained during the delivery.

Complications arose after birthing doctors were unable to find a heartbeat while Kyanni’s mother was in labor last week at Denver Health, KDVR reported.

‘They said our baby made a sudden movement, they couldn’t hear her heartbeat or find it and they took her into an immediate C-section,’ said her father, Damarqus Williams.

But when Kyanni came out, she had a gash across her cheek that required 13 stitches, the family said.

Incidents of newborn babies incurring skin lacerations during emergency C-sections

‘They said her face was close to the placenta wall,’ Williams told KDVR.

Davis, who also has a three-year-old son, said she has never heard of a baby sustaining facial injuries as a result of a C-section.

Kyanni’s grandfather, Walter Williams, said the joy over her arrival was interrupted by their feelings of fear and frustration.

‘To have your granddaughter born to come out to see the plastic surgeon, to get 13 stitches, is devastating, it’s heartbreaking,’ he said.

‘I’ve never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby’s face looking like this after a C-section,’ he added.

The family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to hire a lawyer and explore their legal options.

As of Monday night, a scant $630 out of $10K goal had been raised.

‘They have to be held accountable for what they did,’ the baby’s grandmother, Tashaira Williams said.

A 2006 study conducted by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Maternal-Fetal Medicine Units Network found that out of more than 37,000 C-sections between January 1999 and December 2000, 272 resulted in the baby sustaining skin lacerations, which accounted for 0.7 per cent.