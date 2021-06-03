Kenneth Miles Davis Maserati DC road rage suspect caught on video shooting at mom & kids identified as suspect remains at large.

An individual caught on video getting out of their Maserati vehicle and shooting at a Washington DC mother and her children during a road rage episode last month has been identified as police now seek to bring the man to custody.

Kenneth Miles Davis Jr., 42, of Maryland, was identified as the gunman caught-on-video shooting (see below) on May 19 in northwest Washington DC stepping out a silver Maserati and opening fire on a vehicle he believed had cut him off, police said in a post on Twitter.

Police said the un-named victim was struck in the shoulder — while her 5-year-old child was cut by broken glass and her 11-year-old was left traumatized, WRC-TV reported.

Having fired at the vehicle and its occupants, video shows Davis getting back behind the wheel of the Maserati and speeding off.

‘This individual felt it was necessary to use gun violence to deal with his anger,’ Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said. ‘I am here to tell him that is unacceptable.’

Police have recovered what could be the Maserati used in the road rage shooting in DC 2 weeks ago. Car being towed now in PG County. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Wrhhi6J1Gs — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 2, 2021

Cops ask public to help track Maserati road rage shooting suspect

‘The person who was responsible for this, we’ll see him soon,’ the chief said.

Contee said Davis will be charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Cops have yet to catch up with him, while now in possession of the man’s high value car.

The silver Maserati was impounded and towed from a townhouse in the Maryland city of Hyattsville early Wednesday, with cops identifying it as the shooter’s vehicle.

Cops are now asking the public to help track Davis down.

‘I’m disturbed every time I see that video, and I hope the community is as outraged as I am,’ Contee said. ‘He fired shots at the mother and her two children in what appears to be a road-rage incident.’

Police had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Davis’ arrest.