Isaiah Cole Gurnee Illinois man pleads guilty to accidentally shooting A’Meyah T. Brewton posing with a gun while taking selfies.

In search of the perfect selfie…

An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend as they posed for selfie pictures with a gun.

Isaiah J. Cole, 20, and A’Meyah Tenise Brewton, 21, were taking snaps with the handgun in front of a mirror in September when the boyfriend’s gun went off the Chicago Tribune reported.

Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Money said Cole was under the influence of marijuana when he removed the pistol’s magazine and put a bullet in the chamber before then mistakenly reloading the gun.

The accidental discharge hit Brewton in the back. She was pronounced dead by authorities as they arrived at Cole’s residence, where the boyfriend was found crying uncontrollably.

‘Oh my God, I didn’t mean to kill you….’

‘Oh my God, I didn’t mean to,’ witnesses recalled Cole saying, the Tribune reported in September. ‘Don’t die!’

Authorities found a locked safe inside Cole’s home that contained 5.6 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a scale and plastic bags. Items indicated Cole had intended to distribute the drugs according to prosecutors.

Cole, of Gurnee, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and a drug charge in a plea deal with Lake County prosecutors, the Tribune reported.

As part of the plea deal, Cole, who had no prior criminal convictions, will serve a four-year sentence prior to three years of probation for the methamphetamine conviction.

Cole, who is eligible for day-to-day credit on the manslaughter count, reportedly spent 274 days in the Lake County jail since his arrest. The sentencing credit and his time already served means he could be released from prison in about a year.