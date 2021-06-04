Dead newborn found at port a potty at Harris County park in Houston, Texas. Authorities seek public’s help in identifying individual who abandoned child.

A dead newborn baby was found inside a port-a-potty at a popular Texas park on Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The morbid discovery was made around 11:30 a.m. by a crew servicing the portable toilet at Magnolia Gardens Park northeast of Houston, sheriff’s office Major Susan Cotter said during a press briefing at the scene.

Cotter said the port-a-potty had last been emptied around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

‘When they came to empty it today they found a baby, a full-term baby in the porta can with the umbilical cord still attached,’ Cotter said.

‘At this time there is no suspect information,’ she said. ‘We’re asking anybody with any information to contact crime stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff Homicide Division.’

Why?

‘At this point we dont’ know if it’s a male or a female,’ Cotter said. ‘It’s tragic.’

Details on the baby’s condition when it was found weren’t immediately released. The county medical examiner was scheduled to conduct an autopsy.

Not immediately clear is whether the deceased newborn had been born alive or dead and the cause and manner of death. Preliminary reports told of the child being a boy according to abc13. Latest reports told of the boy likely being born at the facility Monday afternoon.

Officials said the boy had been delivered at full term and had been alive at the time of birth according to KPRC.

Cotter said the park is a popular recreation area frequented by many locals.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact authorities.