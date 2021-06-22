Alyssa Schueller Disney video goes viral after TikTok visitor forced to wear gift shirt cause of inappropriate top. Debate ensues as to what constitutes for appropriate dress code at children’s theme park.

A Disney World visitor has claimed park staff forced her to put on a gift shop T-shirt after informing her that her strappy, cropped top was inappropriate attire.

Alyssa Schueller recorded the ensuing episode at Epcot in Orlando, Florida, last week in which she was escorted by staff to change her clothes in order to comply with the dress code.

‘It’s true guys,’ Schueller captioned the video posted to TikTok on Friday. ‘Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine ‘isn’t appropriate,”

In the video, Schueller, 22, is seen following an employee through the park with the soundtrack of the Castaways by the Backywardigans overhead, before showing a glimpse of her blouse — a strappy, black number that exposes her midriff.

The footage later shows what appears to be a voucher at the gift shop with a bright yellow Disney World T-shirt on the counter.

Dress code drama

Schueller then recorded herself with the same shirt on as she flashed a peace sign.

Within four days, Schueller’s video has racked up more than 3.4 million views on TikTok. The viral clip also comes four weeks after park visitor Amanda DiMeo shared a TikTok video about getting asked to wear a Disney shirt in Magic Kingdom because her top showed ‘under-boob.’

In the comments, Schueller claimed that she had previously worn the same dress outfit to the Animal Kingdom, which is another Disney-run park in Orlando, without any issues.

‘Fyi I was at Animal Kingdom ALL morning without issue,’ she wrote. ‘Went to Epcot and this happened. Went back to [Animal Kingdom] and had no issue once again.’

Schueller urged the theme park to be more consistent about enforcing their dress code.

‘If Disney wants to endorse a dress code, then they need to do just that,’ she continued. ‘But the inconsistency… pls.’

Family entertainment

Schueller’s viral video prompted a conversation about theme park dress codes in the comments section, especially at locations that are marketed to children. However, many were divided on the issue.

‘Why does it matter what she’s wearing if she’s paying a fortune just to get into the park anyways,’ a commenter reasoned. Meanwhile, another TikToker asked, ‘Wouldn’t kids see the same thing if they went to the water park…’

Disney World on its site informs guests that ‘proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times.’

‘The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense,’ the parks said.

‘Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests,’ it continued.