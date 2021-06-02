Agua Dulce shooting: Tory Carlon Santa Clarita firefighter killed by co-worker identified. Gunman and victim had ongoing dispute.

A California firefighter shot dead by a ‘disgruntled’ off-duty co-worker at a Santa Clarita fire station has been named as a veteran who worked for the department for more than 20 years.

Tory Carlon, 44, a married father of three daughters, was mourned by friends and family last night after the shooter, who has not been identified, stormed into Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce and opened gunfire, Tuesday morning.

The killer also wounded a 54-year-old fire captain before driving home, barricading himself inside, setting his house on fire and then shooting himself dead.

The shooting followed the gunman being embroiled in an ongoing dispute with a coworker. The two firefighters who worked on different shift rotations, had argued about how the station was run and maintained, with tensions escalating Tuesday morning according to a source cited by the LaTimes.

It was thought the fire captain who remained in hospital with critical injuries hadn’t been intentionally targeted during Tuesday morning’s shooting.

‘WORST NEWS’: LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby chokes up as he describes the moment he learned of this morning’s shooting at the Agua Dulce fire station. “We ask you for your prayers in our time of need.” pic.twitter.com/I5c4u3k7EG — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 1, 2021

Motive remained unknown

A vigil was held in Acton Park close to the fire station last night for Carlon attended by hundreds of friends, colleagues and family members.

‘He was a brave, committed, loyal member of our department,’ county Fire Chief Daryl Osby said, according to KABC.

The wounded captain, who was shot multiple times, was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia where he underwent surgery and is reportedly in a critical but stable condition.

No motive has yet been established, with Chief Osby saying of the shooter: ‘He was not scheduled to work today. He came back and confronted the on-duty personnel.

‘I cannot speak to the mindset of the shooter. I can say that it’s very tragic and sad that that would be a decision point of one of the members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.’

After shooting the two firefighters, the un-named co-worker drove ten miles to his home in Acton where he barricaded himself inside and set the building alight.

Cops found the gunman’s body in an empty pool outside the burning property with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

‘Worse news of my career…’

Reiterated Osby: ‘When I received the news it was some of the worst news I’ve heard in my career.

‘As a fire chief, I have dealt with a lot of death, and a lot of fallen members of my department. I’ve always prayed that we would never have a line of duty death. I never thought that if it occurred it would occur in this fashion.’

Carlon was a 21-year veteran of the fire department, and was married with a son, the chief revealed. He was described as ‘truly dedicated’ to his role.

All the firefighters worked at the small station in Agua Dulce, a rural community of about 3,000 people in the desert of northern Los Angeles County known for its rock formations and panoramic views.

The home which was set on fire is registered to a 45-year-old California man, but it’s unclear if that man lives in the property or rents it out.

The Los Angeles Times said the owner is a veteran firefighter, but police have not confirmed that. Records indicate it was sold in July. There is no indication that anyone else was inside when it was set on fire.