Saniyya Dennis missing: Buffalo State sophomore student unaccounted for over a week as authorities continue search where she was last seen alive. Foul play?

The fate of a missing Buffalo State college student remains unknown, after 19 year old freshman, Saniyya Dennis, was last seen alive over a week ago when she was filmed on surveillance tape at a bus station shortly after security cameras captured her leaving her dorm.

Dennis according to New York authorities has been missing since April 24 when she was seen leaving her dorm at the upstate New York University around 11 p.m. that Saturday. The Bronx native reportedly texted her mother shortly after and said she would call her soon. Except she never did call.

The daughter was soon after reported missing, with investigators traced the missing woman’s phone to Goat Island in Niagara Falls, about 20 miles away.

According to WGRZ, investigators said Dennis was seen on video at the downtown Buffalo bus terminal either late the night of April 24 or early April 25. University of Buffalo police said that Dennis’ cell phone pinged on or near Goat Island at 1:23 a.m. April 25. There has been no further activity since then. No bank account transactions were accounted for either.

‘Since that day no cell phone or electronic activity, no financial activity, no other communication with family or friends,’ Chief of University Police Peter Carey said.

The missing freshman’s unknown whereabouts has since led to the girl’s father, criticising authorities for acting too slowly during the search operation.

Told Calvin Byrd: ‘Why does it take so long to get subpoenas to cellphone records? Why does it take so long to get video footage of buses? If this was somebody else’s kid, I think it wouldn’t have happened like this.

Of note, Byrd’s family pointed to an unknown man caught on surveillance riding down an elevator with his daughter at the dorm.

‘You should have spoken to him first. That’s the last person to see my daughter alive. You should have spoken to him first. Did she say anything? Did she do anything? Respectfully, you should have spoken to him first,’ Saniyya’s mom Latisha Dennis said.

The missing student’s family say call records suggest that Saniyya had been communicating with someone on Saturday until her phone was pinged the next morning. However, they do not know who that person might be.

Her father added: ‘My daughter is a black honor roll student at the college and has no tendency of doing…we’re all baffled as to what’s going on.’

‘She was a good friend, a good person,’ Saniyya’s sister said. ‘She has a good heart.’

Family offer $10K reward for safe return

Buffalo State College Police Chief Peter Carey said that a K-9 search took place Friday afternoon but they could not fly a helicopter to help with the search due to adverse weather conditions.

Over the weekend, a large number of volunteers searched for Dennis at Niagara Falls State Park near Goat Island. This was the same place where police said Dennis’s phone last pinged. New York State Police helicopter, as well as a bloodhound and another K-9 tracking dog, were assisting searchers as well.

Dennis’ father has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his daughter’s safe return.

Dennis, originally from the Bronx, is described as 5 ft 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

There is currently no evidence of foul play, authorities added.