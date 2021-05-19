Russell Husges Anaheim California man tries to kill estranged wife at sons football game w/ two butcher knives.

A California man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to attack his estranged wife with two butcher knives at their son’s flag football game according to a report.

Police said Russell Matthew Husges, 43, of Anaheim, chased the mother — who has a court order against him — with the weapons at Chapman Sports Complex in Garden Grove last Friday, KTLA reported.

The estranged couple’s 9-year-old son warned his mother that Husges was ‘charging across the field’ at her with the large knives, the report said, citing the Garden Grove Police Department.

The 40-year-old mother fled onto the field and yelled for help. An off-duty cop, her son and other witnesses stopped Husges from attacking her, the report said.

Good Samaritans held Husges until cops arrived.

Domestic violence

Husges, faces several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, disobeying a domestic relations court order and child abuse and endangerment.

‘No one should be subjected to violence for making the decision to leave a relationship and no child should have to intervene to stop one parent from attacking another,’ Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a release. ‘The act itself is horrific, but to attempt to carry out this kind of violence in front of innocent children and their parents is the stuff of nightmares.’

If convicted, Husges could face up to life in prison. He is currently being held at Orange County Jail on a bail of about $1 million. A court hearing is scheduled for June 3.

Not immediately clear is how the father came to be in possession of the knives and whether he had brought them along in anticipation of his son’s mother coming along to watch the boy play.