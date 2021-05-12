Roxana Sanchez Orange County Florida mother of two shot, killed in carjacking gone wrong pulling into her driveway. Suspects remain at large.

A Florida mother of two was shot dead in her driveway Sunday, in what police are calling a ‘senseless’ botched carjacking.

Roxana Sanchez, 36, of Orlando was returning home from a night out with a friend, in the early morning hours of Saturday morning, a day before Mother’s Day, when they were followed into her neighborhood by a light colored sedan, Orange County Sheriffs said.

When the pair pulled into her driveway, two black males got out of the car and confronted Sanchez, police said, at a Tuesday press conference.

‘Two black males get out, approach the victims on both sides of the car, bang on the car telling them to get out,’ Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. ‘The driver — in fear — put the car into reverse, striking the suspect’s car.’

The suspect at the passenger door then opened fire, hitting Sanchez, police said. Sanchez from her injuries at the hospital ClickOrlando reported.

VIDEO: Suspect Vehicle. On May 8, Roxana Sanchez was arriving home after a night of shopping and a late dinner with a friend, and she was shot to death during an attempted carjacking. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-colored (white or silver) sedan. Call @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/PXN2pDi1y7 — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 11, 2021

‘My wife was a very caring person. She was my mountain in this relationship,’ Douglas Mejia, the victim’s husband of 15 years, said.

‘She was gone way too soon. Especially on a glorious day. On Sunday, Mother’s Day, that we had plans. Me and the boys,’ the widower exclaimed.

Sanchez was a mother to two sons, ages 8 and 11,

‘And we woke up… ‘what are we going to do?’ That’s the question one of my sons asked me, the oldest. And I told him… ‘let’s celebrate her, her memory.”

No arrests

Come Wednesday night, a GoFundMe page had raised $36,000 for Sanchez’s funeral services and hospital bills.

The victim’s sister made an emotional plea to the public, for help catching the killers.

‘They just killed her without thinking leaving two small kids without a loving and caring mother, a husband without the love of his life, sisters without the glue that holds the family together, and the best daughter a parent could have,’ Yahaira Viado wrote on the fundraiser.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.