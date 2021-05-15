John Dee Day & Brenda Day shot by Elick Tywayne Allen following neighbor dispute over Richmond, Indiana driveway. Man dead, woman wounded.

A dispute between neighbours over a Richmond, Indiana driveway has led to one man dead and an elderly woman wounded according to reports.

Richmond police said they found John Dee Day, 46, shot to death and 72-year-old Brenda Day with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Thursday evening. Both were inside a home on the city’s northeast side.

Elick Tywayne Allen, 41, was arrested at the scene and was booked with prelimenary charges of murder and attempted murder according to the Richmond Palladium-Item.

Police Capt Curt Leverton said Brenda Day was taken to Reid Health, where she underwent surgery. The woman was expected to survive her gunshot wound.

Fox 59 reported that investigators learned there was an ‘ongoing dispute’ over a driveway that led to a physical fight on Thursday. After the fight, police said, gunfire erupted.

Suspect previously convicted in shooting man during dispute

Of note, Allen was previously convicted in 2009 upon having been charged with battery causing serious injury after he shot a man with whom he had a dispute. He served three years of a six year sentence with the remaining three years suspended according to the Richmond Palladium-Item.

Allen was originally charged with attempted murder in the 2009 case, but pled guilty to the lesser battery charge after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Allen remains in custody at Wayne County Jail. The man remains held without bond.