Gail Metwally Elkton Maryland woman charged with attempted murder and arson after setting home with woman inside as she sat in lawn chair watching blaze.

Video has captured a Maryland woman calmly sitting in a lawn chair as her house went up in flames — a blaze police said she intentionally set while someone else was inside.

Gail J. Metwally, 47, was caught on camera seated with a book on her lap as her house in Elkton burned on Thursday, circa 1.15 p.m.

‘She just f–king lit the trash can on fire!’ an unidentified man narrates on the video as the flames begin spreading inside.

‘Oh my f–king God, this is not happening right now! She lit the f–king house! Oh my God! I cannot actually believe my eyes. I cannot actually believe it, and she’s sitting there just chillin’ — watching the house go up flames!’

He continues: ‘Like yeah, I’m watching the s–t go down! Oh, my God, this is, this is now turned into a serious, serious thing!’

Screaming woman rescued from burning house

Moments later, the fire engulfs the entire structure, as thick clouds of smoke emanate from the inferno as sirens from arriving firetrucks blare in the background.

Witnesses who heard a woman screaming from the basement rushed toward the inferno and helped her escape, the Delaware News Journal reported.

Metwally was one of four residents of the home. Two others were not in the house when it was torched about 1 p.m. Thursday, fire officials said.

Relationship to victim not known

Deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office arrested Metwally upon descending the ‘bizarre’ scene according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The seemingly crazed woman is accused of setting multiple fires inside the home before strolling outside and observing her handiwork from the chair and then walking off.

Metwally was charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault, two counts of malicious burning, two counts of malicious destruction of property and two counts of reckless endangerment.

She was being held at the Cecil County Detention Center, pending a District Court hearing.

A possible motive for the fire is under investigation and her relationship with the rescued woman was unclear.