A Wisconsin man has been accused of tasering his mother after becoming ‘irritated’ upon not being able to find his cellphone.

Andrew Peterson, 22, was arrested on Sunday — Mother’s Day — on charges of battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and possession of an electronic weapon stemming from the attack on his parent.

According to a press release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, a 43-year-old woman called 911 shortly before 2.45pm on Sunday to report that her adult son had just Tasered her in the neck during a domestic dispute at her home in Lone Rock, which is about 45 miles west of Madison.

The victim said that her son, ‘became upset because he could not find his phone.’

After the Taser attack, Peterson, his girlfriend, 20-year-old Colleen Parker, and their young child, who had all been living with his mother for the past several months, left her home in the 1000 block of Sunflower Street.

Deputies who responded to the domestic disturbance call arrested Peterson and Parker a short time later in Richland Center nbc15 reported.

Under questioning, Peterson allegedly admitted to deploying the stun gun against his parent, and his girlfriend allegedly confessed to punching the woman in the face during an earlier confrontation on Thursday.

Parker was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

Court records indicate that Peterson has a prior criminal history, which includes convictions for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.