Noemi Hammen & Maria Ramirez Florida sisters killed in Palm Bay hit & run crash. Driver suspected of street racing. Siblings were running errands. No arrests.

Two sisters en route to a Palm Bay, Florida grocery store were killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash involving suspected street racers according to reports.

Noemi Hammen, 61, and Maria Ramirez, 58, were turning into the Publix supermarket at 4711 Babcock Street at 8.30pm on Saturday when a speeding dark blue Chrysler 300 slammed into them, flipping their Nissan sedan multiple times.

One of the sisters was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at the hospital.

Lt. Jeff Spears, a spokesman for the Palm Bay Police Department, said the victims’ car that ‘… was hit with such force that it essentially disintegrated. It rolled over several times.’

‘She was my baby, she was my love, she was everything to me,’ Ramon Villanueva, Hammen’s husband of 20 years, told Fox 35.

Suspected hit and run driver remains at large

Hammen’s family said the she suffered extensive injuries to her face, rendering her almost unrecognizable.

The Chrysler suspected of slamming into the sisters’ automobile fled the scene. Witnesses told Florida Today the car was badly damaged and appeared to be dragging its front bumper along the pavement.

Police were looking into witness accounts alleging that the Chrysler had been racing a black Mercedes before striking the sisters’ Nissan.

The Mercedes remained at the scene. Its two occupants suffered minor injuries, reported ClickOrlando.com.

The driver of the Mercedes, who has not been named, was said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Police were looking for surveillance video to help locate the driver of the Chrysler.

Wilson, Hammen’s daughter, made a direct appeal to the driver of the Chrysler: ‘Be a human being. Be decent and just come forward and face the consequence for what you did because you messed up. … You killed two innocent people.’