Elizabeth Grace Johnson Folsom Louisiana woman & student at Southeastern Louisiana University stabs Draven Upchurch LSU student multiple times at her dorm room during date.

A female college student in Louisiana is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed a male student she had over for a date in her campus dorm in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Elizabeth Grace Johnson, 18, was detained by Southeastern Louisiana University Police after officers responded to a call about the stabbing incident on the third floor of Louisiana Hall.

Upon arrival, authorities found Draven Upchurch – a student at Louisiana State University – stabbed multiple times, WVUE reports.

Police have not yet released a motive for the attack but the incident is currently under investigation by the SLU PD.

On the police report, the pair are described as ‘dating partners’ and Johnson is said to have appeared ‘worried’ in her demeanor.

No known motive

Both were taken to the North Oaks Medical Center for treatment before Johnson, from Folsom, was detained and charged with aggravated battery.

She has since bonded out of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and placed on interim suspension by the university.

‘This incident currently remains under investigation, and the student will go through the proper university disciplinary process as well as the criminal justice system process,’ campus spokesman Mike Rivault wrote.

‘The university process may result in disciplinary measures up to and including expulsion, but that is not yet complete.’

Upchurch’s mother, Angie D. Autin-Fasullo shared on social media that her son was stabbed eight times, with five ‘making contact with vital organs.’ Contact was made with his lungs, colon and stomach.

Autin-Fasullo described Upchurch and Johnson as being ‘well acquainted.’

A Facebook update, on April 7th, indicated that Upchurch’s ‘surgery went amazing,’ adding that he no longer required oxygen and that his abdomen had closed up.

The Blood Center is collecting blood for the college student.