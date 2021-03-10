Sean Michael Lannon, Grants, New Mexico man wanted for the murders of five individuals over multi-states arrested. Latest killing was two days earlier of an acquaintance in N.J.

An ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with five murders in New Mexico and New Jersey was arrested Wednesday following a multi-state manhunt, authorities said.

Sean Michael Lannon, 47, was arrested early Wednesday in St. Louis, Missouri, by US Marshals, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Lannon, of Grants, New Mexico, was wanted for questioning over the death of a longtime 60 year old acquaintance Monday in East Greenwich Township, New Jersey, NJ.com reported.

Lannon, a father of three was also identified as a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata and Randal Apostalon, 60 — all four of whom were found in a pickup truck at the Albuquerque International Sunport airport last week.

Some of the bodies were dismembered, the Albuquerque Journal reported. All four victims had been previously reported missing.

Four bodies foul order tip off

A ‘foul odor’ led Sunport security to discover the bodies of Jennifer, Miller, Mata and Apostalon in a truck in the airport parking garage, the Journal reported.

Grants police Lt. David Chavez said the decomposed bodies ‘were not whole,’ adding that Miller, Mata and Jennifer Lannon knew one other.

‘We haven’t figured out how Randal (Apostalon) fits into this,’ he said of the fourth victim, who was from Albuquerque.

Chavez said Daniel ‘Perro’ Lemos, 45, also is wanted for questioning in the case.

An aunt of one of the victims, Matthew Miller told KOB4 that Lemos and Miller are related and that her nephew was ‘simply at the wrong place at the wrong time and simply giving somebody a ride.’

Authorities in New Mexico described the investigation as ongoing and have not disclosed how Sean Lannon may be connected to Lemos and how the victims there died.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Chief of Detectives Tom Gilbert of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said the slaying on Monday, involving a victim in his 60s, was ‘not a random act,’ and that Lannon and the victim knew each other.

Wanted man had last been seen in Camden, NJ

Separately, Lannon has been charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after he allegedly forced his way into a building in Monroeville, New Jersey, with a knife on Monday, officials said.

The wanted man prior to his capture had last been seen in Camden, New Jersey, and was considered ‘armed and dangerous’ as authorities hunted for him, Gilbert said.

The US Marshals Service had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Lannon’s arrest.

He and Jennifer, who share three young children, divorced in 2019, according to New Mexico court records. The judge ruled in favor of Sean, who sought custody of their children, NJ.com reported. The kids are reportedly safe.

Lannon cited his wife’s ‘long-standing difficulty’ with drug use and ‘issues’ with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The slain woman had worked as a registered nurse in New Jersey, but her nursing license was suspended in 2018 after she was accused of ‘diverting’ medications in several instances, according to NJ.com.

Her nursing license in New Mexico was revoked in 2020, the outlet reported.

Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman hailed the news of Lannon’s arrest.

‘The rapid and successful apprehension of Lannon is the direct result of excellent collaboration between a wide array of local, county, state and federal partners,’ she said in a statement.

Upgraded charges against Lannon in connection to the East Greenwich Township homicide are ‘forthcoming,’ she added.