Rochester teens, 14 & 16, set 53 yr old man on fire inside his home. Upstate New York cops charge teens as victim remains in critical condition with burns of up to 70 percent of his body.

A pair of teenagers allegedly set a man on fire inside his own home in upstate New York according to reports.

The boys — ages 14 and 16 — are accused of dousing the victim with a flammable liquid and lighting him on fire while he sat on a chair in Rochester on Friday afternoon, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

The 53 year old victim, who was not publicly identified, suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body.

The man is in critical condition and ‘fighting for his life’ at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said.

The older teenager was arraigned over the weekend and the 14-year-old was arraigned on Monday — with both facing first-degree assault and second-degree arson charges, the Democrat & Chronicle said. Police have not released the teen suspects’ names because they were charged as juveniles.

No know motive as authorities continue to investigate

Authorities are still investigating how the teens knew the victim, how they came to gain access inside the man’s home. Police were also searching for any additional witnesses or suspects in the case.

Police said an investigation revealed the teens and the victim weren’t related and that it wasn’t a domestic violence incident AP reported.

‘The investigation is underway to determine if this is an intentional criminal act or an accident,’ Rochester police told WROC-TV, adding, ‘this is an active investigation.’

A motive for the gruesome attack remained unclear.