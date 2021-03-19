Lauren Ashley Baker Ludlow Kentucky woman arrested after 2 year old son dies eating fentanyl the mother bought with her stimulus check.

A 2-year-old Kentucky boy has died after consuming fentanyl his mother bought using her stimulus check, as she slept according to reports.

Lauren Ashley Baker, 33, admitted to cops in Ludlow, Thursday that she got the highly addictive synthetic opioid last weekend in Cincinnati while using funds from her stimulus check, WXIX reported.

After getting the highly addictive drug — up to 100 times more potent than morphine — Baker said she brought it back to Ludlow, where she shared it with two other people.

She then said she ‘took a shot’ of fentanyl sometime Thursday before falling asleep. Her 2-year-old son then ate some of the drug, which was in her purse, as she dozed away, police said.

Baker later awoke to find her purse emptied out and her son not breathing. The boy’s father, who was not identified, called cops when he got home, according to the police report.

Cops found the boy in respiratory arrest when they arrived at the residence circa 3:34 p.m.

He was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, investigators said.

A substance believed to be fentanyl was discovered scattered across the bed inside the residence, as well as empty packaging for Narcan, a drug designed to block the effects of opioids, according to the police report.

Baker, who is facing charges of murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking of a controlled substance, remains held without bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, records show.

On Friday, Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said while the child did ingest the fentanyl, he could not confirm if it was eaten.

He said fentanyl is so dangerous that even touching it could be lethal, especially for a 2-year-old.

If convicted of murder, Baker could face up to 50 years in prison, WCPO reported.

She’s set to appear in court Friday, according to WLWT.