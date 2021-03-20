Texas man, 53, stabs Jack in the Box manager after refusing to...

Jack in the Box stabbing: James Schulz League City, Texas man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear face mask at the fast food outlet. Remains at large.

Here we go again. A 53 year old Texas man remains on the run after stabbing a ‘Jack in the Box’ restaurant manager who demanded he wear a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

James Schulz who remained at large Friday night was wanted by police for attacking the fast food manager in League City, Texas, Wednesday night.

Released surveillance video shows the manager, who has not been publicly named, holding up a sign with the company’s mask mandate on it and telling Schulz to leave.

Schultz at first obeyed the manager and was seen walking out of the restaurant, only to run back inside and attack the man.

Video shows Schulz lunging at the manager, stabbing him in the arm and upper torso, before fleeing on a bicycle.

Polarizing issue in Texas

The manager was taken to the hospital where he was treated for three stab wounds before being released, WCAX reported.

According to police, Schulz first claimed staff refusing to serve him because he is homeless.

They threw him out because of his refusal to wear a face mask, which League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff described as a ‘polarizing’ issue in Texas.

‘It’s a very polarizing situation. Where some folks don’t believe that there should be masks and others do,’ Police Chief Ratliff said during a Thursday press conference.

‘A lot of these people have had some of these events, I don’t know this manager, but have had personal events with loved ones that have died and passed away as a result of Covid, as some of our officers have.

‘All I would ask is that people respect the opinions and the policies of these businesses.

‘You can refuse to do business at those locations, or whatever it is you choose to do, but there’s no reason to resort to aggressive behavior like this’.

A polarized America

Schulz has since been charged in absence with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond will be set at $40,000 upon the man’s presumptive capture.

The wanted man is believed to live near state Highway 96 and has been known to start fights in other businesses in the past.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 281-332-2566.

The incident is the latest of ongoing episodes which has seen Americans across the country involved in ‘disagreements’ over the face mask, with individuals being bitten, spat at, maced, urinated and including, shot dead over.