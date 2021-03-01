Brittany Gosney Middletown Ohio woman and boyfriend implicated in death of 6-year-old boy, James Robert Hutchinson. No known murder motive.

An Ohio woman has been charged with murder in the the death of her 6-year-old son, according to Middletown police.

Brittany Gosney, 29, of Butler County has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after she reported her son, James Robert Hutchinson, missing on Sunday morning according to a Middletown police Facebook release.

Gosney, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, were later questioned and told police the boy ‘was killed in Preble County a few days ago. The child’s body was brought back to Middletown, where they live, and later put into the Ohio River,’ police said.

Hamilton, 42, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Police declined to mention the manner of death for the six year old boy.

Police yet to discover missing six year old boy’s body

Two other children in the household have been removed, police said.

‘We will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover James’s body,’ according to the release. ‘The river is very high and treacherous, so we will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.’

Middletown detectives are working closely with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the Butler County Prosecutor, and the Preble County Prosecutor, police said.

No known murder motive was immediately known.