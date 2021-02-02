Harlem mom shot dead after confronting man who groped her on street

Shadina Smith Harlem mom shot dead after confronting man who groped her on street. Woman leaves behind one year old son. No arrests.

A Harlem mom was fatally shot after she and her boyfriend confronted a man who had just groped her on the street. The un-known suspect remains at large according to a report.

Shadina Smith Hall, 29, left her apartment on W. 150th St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, then rushed back to tell her boyfriend that a man had grabbed her, the nydailynews reported citing police sources.

The 26-year-old boyfriend and Smith went outside and confronted the groper, sparking an argument that led to gunfire.

The couple was caught in a hail of bullets inside the first-floor hallway of their apartment building, cops said.

The boyfriend was shot in the chest and left arm and Smith was struck three times in the chest.

Suspect remains at large

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital, where Smith, the mother of a 1-year-old boy, died. Her boyfriend has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives found shell casings outside the building, leading them to believe that the gunman fired from outside the building. He has not been caught.

A friend of the victim, Jamie Rentas, posted as part of an online fund-raiser to cover funeral expenses that Smith, known as Dina to those closest to her, ‘was a wonderful mother, daughter, wife and friend who touched the lives of those around her.’

‘She leaves behind her precious baby boy,’ Rentas said in the posting. ‘Dina was an amazing person with a big heart. … She had a fire inside her which attracted anyone who crossed her path. She was funny, witty and had such a positive vibe.’

Another online fund-raiser aims to provide for her son, Uriel.

‘Please keep in mind a young boy growing up in this society without his mother,’ the organizer wrote. ‘Having to go through the rest of his life without a mother, friend, provider, his everything is unimaginable.’

It remained unclear if police had any leads as to the identity of the gunman.