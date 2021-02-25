: About author bio at bottom of article.

Oklahoma triple murder suspect cut out neighbor heart and cooked it w/...

Lawrence Anderson Chickasha Oklahoma man kills neighbor, Andrea Lynn Blankenship, feeds her heart to family before killing Leon Pye and Kaeos Yates. Aunt, Delsie Pye survives. No known motive.

A repeat felon has confessed to killing his neighbor, cutting out her heart and feeding it to his family before murdering his uncle and a four-year-old girl, Oklahoma authorities said.

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, allegedly stabbed Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, to death in her Chickasha home on Feb. 9, The Oklahoman reported.

‘He took the heart back to 214 West Minnesota, Chickasha,’ an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation wrote in a search warrant obtained by the outlet.

‘He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons.’

Anderson, had been staying at the 214 West Minnesota address with his aunt, Delsie Pye, and uncle, Leon Pye, after his early prison release in January.

Confesses to murdering neighbor and feeding family her heart

After leaving the victim’s home, Anderson went back to the Pye’s home where he cooked the heart with the intention of feeding it to them.

He then allegedly killed Leon Pye, 67, and his 4-year-old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, and stabbed his aunt in both eyes.

His aunt survived the attack. He was arrested the day of the murders.

Authorities discovered Blankenship’s body two days later after Anderson confessed at a hospital in Oklahoma City where he was being treated. It remained unclear how he came to know Blankenship and why Anderson murdered his victim.

Early release for repeat felon

Lawrence Anderson had been sentenced to serve 20 years behind bars for gun and drug offenses in 2017 before Governor Kevin Stitt commuted the sentence to nine years at the recommendation of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

He was released on parole last month and had been staying with his aunt and uncle.

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks charged Anderson with three counts of first-degree murder and two felony charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and maiming on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Anderson has a long criminal record that includes drug convictions and domestic violence.