Kayla Stagner Illinois woman, 32, died from drinking Blumen hand sanitizer lawsuit claims after 4e Brands manufacturer neglected to list active ingredient, methanol.

An Illinois woman allegedly died after drinking contaminated hand sanitizer — and her family is taking legal action against the company that made the toxic product.

Kayla Lynn Stagner, 32, who was an alcoholic, suffered acute methanol intoxication after she was believed to have consumed several ounces of Blumen Advanced Instate Sanitizer, according to a lawsuit filed Friday by the victim’s mother, Debra Stagner in federal court in St. Louis.

The suit claims that Blumen knew its products contained methanol and not 70% ethyl alcohol after issuing a recall in 2020. The recall was issued after Stagner’s death. In September, the Food and Drug Administration warned that Blumen sanitizer was one of dozens that consumers should avoid because of mislabeled ingredients.

Stagner, a preschool teacher who lived in Jersey County, Illinois, died at a hospital last May in her hometown of St. Louis.

A bottle of the sanitizer that was tested in connection with her autopsy was found to have ‘deadly levels of methanol,’ the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The lawsuit alleges the active ingredient listed on the label was ethanol, which is used in alcoholic beverages. Not listed was toxic ingredient, methanol.

‘Methanol was not listed on the Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear label,’ the suit said, KSDK reported.

Stagner’s family is seeking $75,000 in damages for her wrongful death from 4e Brands, which is the maker of the Blumen sanitizer, and Sam’s Club, where the product was sold.

The suit claims the company should have been aware of the long history of people ‘drinking hand sanitizer containing ethyl alcohol as a substitute for liquor,’ the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Blumen hand sanitizer was pulled from shelves last year after officials found it was tainted with methanol.

Methanol poisoning is known to lead to nausea, vomiting, blindness and death, especially in cases where it is ingested.

It remained unclear whether the victim would have still chosen to consume the tainted hand sanitizer regardless of whether a methanol warning had been placed.