John Christopher Crawson Williamson County, Texas man undergoing bitter divorce arrested after homemade bomb found at home following recent threats.

A Texas man has been arrested after authorities found improvised explosive devices in his house Tuesday morning.

John Christopher Crawson, 47, was arrested around 8 a.m. after investigators searched his home in Williamson County and found several bombs, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crawson upon his arrest was charged with making a terroristic threat against a family member.

Crawson first came under the radar of the police in mid-January after it was reported that he made a terrorist threat, Lt. Jason Braeutigam said at a press conference, Patch.com reports.

Braeutigam said that it was currently unclear whether the bombs were made at the home or bought elsewhere.

Bitter divorce

Neighbors say he was going through a bitter divorce with his wife, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Authorities did not elaborate on the threats Crawson allegedly made to a family member or who he threatened.

Several homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said.

The Austin Police Department’s bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene to help remove the devices.

Neighbors from the community came together to release a statement, expressing their pain at the situation.

‘We’re very close-knit,’ Sonia Guardado said of the neighbors, Austin American-Statesman. ‘We’re all hurting right now.’

It remained unclear who the bomb device may have been designated for.