Sand Springs OK father shoots dead two teen daughters then self

David Kaser Sand Springs murder suicide. Oklahoma father shoots dead teen daughters Clarissa Kaser and Crystal ‘Grey’ Kaser then self following marital problems.

An Oklahoma man shot dead his two young daughters while on the phone with his wife and told her ‘How do you like that?’ before turning the gun on himself in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Upon entering the premises, police found, David Kaser, 56 with a fatal self inflicted wound along with the man’s two daughters in other rooms, 19-year-old Clarissa Kaser and 14-year-old Crystal ‘Grey’ Kaser who were also deceased.

Investigators in Sand Springs said they received a call just before 1pm from the girls’ mother who was at work at the time.

She told police that moments earlier she was on the phone with her husband, David Kaser. During their conversation, the husband threatened to kill their two daughters as well as himself, police told Sand Springs Leader.

The woman, who works some 20 minutes away from the family’s home on South Walnut Creek Drive, asked officers to do a welfare check at the home.

Murder-suicide scene in Sand Springs off 40th and Walnut Creek. Police are waiting to brief us on details. But for now we know this appears to involve two teenage girls and a father. That is all we know right now @KTULNews pic.twitter.com/RxDHzpTwf7 — Ethan Hutchins (@ehutchinsnews) February 9, 2021

Marital problems

Police said the woman told investigators that she and her husband had been having marital problems for months and that her husband had made threats before, though nothing as serious.

The woman told authorities that her husband had guns in the home. When officers arrived at the house, they tapped on windows, knocked on the doors, and called the girls’ cell phones, but got no response, KTUL reported.

At that point, police asked the woman to come to the home, according to Captain Todd Enzbrenner.

When she arrived, she gave officers permission to enter the house, Fox 23 TV reported.

Investigators then entered the home and found the man and the couple’s two young daughters dead. They also found a handgun, according to police.

Along with the father, David Kaser, police found 19-year-old Clarissa Kaser and 14-year-old Crystal “Grey” Kaser deceased.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting local law enforcement agencies with the probe.

Second murder suicide in Sand Springs in just over a week

The murder-suicide took place less than a mile away from a similar incident involving a family just over a week ago.

Phillip Daniel Stephen Ross, 31, fatally stabbed his two young children and their mother before killing himself either late on January 29 or in the early morning hours of January 30, according to police.

Anastacia ‘Staci’ Lynn Smith, 41; River Gale Ross, 4; and Piper Ann Ross, 2, died of sharp-force injuries. Investigators said they were confident that the father’s wounds were self-inflicted.

Enzbrenner said that Ross had a history of domestic violence, though none of the complaints made against him appear to have resulted in any convictions.