David Fritsch Jr Canaveral Groves Florida man starves his two dogs to death: forced to eat furniture. Worse cases of animal cruelty recorded in Brevard County.

A Florida man has been accused of starving his two dogs to death as the animals resorted to eating furniture to stave off hunger according to a report.

David Fritsch Jr, 33, is accused of having ‘literally starving them to death over a period of several weeks,’ Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said a Facebook Livestream about the case.

‘This is just the worst absolute case of animal cruelty I’ve ever seen in my 40 years as a cop,‘ Ivey reiterated.

Fritsch, who was jailed Wednesday on two counts of animal cruelty, allegedly kept the dogs locked in a bedroom of his Canaveral Groves area home according to clickorlando.com.

The investigation started in mid-January when the Brevard County Animal Services team receive a call about abandoned canines in a home, according to the agency.

A necropsy performed on the dogs found pieces of wood from furniture, plastic bottles, band aids and a plastic bag in their stomachs, the sheriff said.

Medical records show the dogs’ cause of death was starvation, according to an arrest report. The dogs also suffered severe malnutrition and a gross loss of muscle, resulting in a cruel death, investigation records show.

Fritsch allegedly admitted to police that he did not feed the animals, according to an arrest report obtained by the outlet.

Ivey said Fritsch “did nothing to give [the dogs] food, to give them water, to help them in any capacity.”

It wasn’t immediately clear why the animal declined feeding the animals or simply taking them to a shelter or giving the canines away.

Authorities said due to Fritsch failure to act he caused the dogs to endure excessive and unnecessary pain resulting in a painful and inhumane death.

Fritsch remains held in jail on $8,000 bond.