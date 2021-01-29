Ryan Graham Munsie murder leads to arrest of two teen boys of Texas Uber Eats delivery driver who was killed in a robbery gone wrong.

Two 14-year-old teen boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a Texas mother who was killed while dropping off an Uber Eats delivery.

The teenagers allegedly stabbed 31-year-old Ryan Graham Munsie to death in a robbery gone wrong, Fox4 reported.

The married mom of three was found dead in the breezeway of an apartment complex in Haltom City outside of Fort Worth on Saturday night.

Munsie who worked as a driver for the disabled, had taken up the meal delivery service driver gig as a side job when she was killed WFAA reported.

She had been on her way to drop off a food order at the complex just on 9:35 p.m but never completed the delivery.

Haltom City police arrested the juveniles on Wednesday night, at another apartment building about five miles from the scene of the crime.

Police said early on in the investigation, detectives tracked Graham’s stolen cell phone and found it in a dumpster at the Mercantile Square complex.

‘They found the cell phone in that complex, that’s my understanding. And granted, we’re going to start looking pretty hard at that complex for suspects. Somebody could’ve come in and just discarded it, but we’re going to eliminate that complex first,’ Haltom City PD Sgt. Eric Peters said.

Peters said that a combination of evidence, including surveillance video and going door-to-door talking to residents, led them to the two juveniles.

The youths were each charged with capital murder and were being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center.

‘You wouldn’t think that people out there just trying to do their jobs would have to fear for their lives,’ Peters told via Fox4. ‘It is an unfortunate incident that happened. Hopefully, with the arrest of these two individuals, we can heal the community and also give some closure to the family.’

Authorities did not release the suspects’ names because they are minors.

Munsie leaves behind a husband and three children, ages 5, 10 and 11.