Oksana Patchin Prospect Heights, Brooklyn woman, 39, jumps to her death with 5 year old daughter from roof of 12 story Manhattan building in Hells Kitchen.

A woman holding her five year old daughter jumped from the roof of a 12-story Manhattan building on Sunday, killing them both, NYC authorities say.

The incident took place around 1.30pm when the mother — identified as Oksana Patchin — leaped to her suicide death off a structure on W. 53rd St near 11th Ave in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen district along with 5 year old daughter, Olivia.

Cops responded to the scene after receiving a call about two females laying on the pavement and found them ‘unconscious and unresponsive with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated height.’

Patchin, 39, and her five-year-old child were rushed to Mount Sinai West hospital and died from their wounds the dailymail reported citing the NYPD.

‘No criminality is suspected at this time,’ Sergeant Edward Riley said. The investigation is ongoing.

Had divorced her husband over the summer

‘It really shook me up that it happened. It’s very, very disturbing,’ one tenant said to the New York Post.

Police and residents said the woman did not live in the building, but was visiting someone who did when she jumped.

She is believed to have lived in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. It was not immediately known who she was visiting.

After the jump, one tenant came out of the building in tears and told reporters on the scene that the woman had been ‘very distraught.’

Oksana had asked the friend for her key card, claiming she wanted to show her daughter the rooftop view, police sources said.

Once on the roof, cameras captured the mother pacing around, before climbing over a safety gate, picking up her daughter and leaping off, sources said.

According to Oksana’s social media profiles, she is a native of Ukraine and later studied accounting in New York.

Law-enforcement sources cited by the New York Post said the woman divorced her husband over the summer and had been living with her mother.

She did not leave a suicide note, sources said.

Authorities continue to investigate.