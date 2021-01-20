: About author bio at bottom of article.

Nathan Carlin Porter, Texas man stabs four family members following dispute at home before fleeing. No known reason for stabbing as suspect is sought.

A man is accused of stabbing four family members, including a 9-year-old girl, at a Texas home on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, Nathan Carlin, 36, fled following the attack at a house in Porter. He was still being sought late Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the young girl, Carlin allegedly knifed three white women, ages 61, 38 and 23, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect had been arguing with several of the victims before his alleged attack, authorities said.

The victims suffered lacerations and puncture wounds, authorities said. They were taken to area hospitals and were last reported to be in stable, but serious, condition KHOU reported.

No known motive

It remained unclear what led to the man stabbing the three women and 9 year old child. The relationship between Carlin and the victims is not known.

Montgomery County deputies said Carlin could still be in the area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.