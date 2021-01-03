Mario Alanis Arlington Texas man shoots girlfriend Blanca Guerra dead after reloading gun during New Year celebratory gunfire. Faces manslaughter charge.

A Texas man has been arrested after attempts at reloading a gun during New Year celebrations led to a 39 year old woman accidentally being shot dead just before 12:30 a.m. Friday morning according to a report.

Mario Alanis, 34, and his girlfriend Blanca Guerra were marking the new year in their backyard. Alanis tried a shoot a firearm into the air, but the gun didn’t go off Arlington police said according to WFAA.

Alanis threw the gun on the ground, police said, then picked it up to reload it. The gun went off and struck Guerra in the head KDFW reported.

‘A sister of the victim had called 911 to say ‘Hey, I just received a phone call from my sister’s boyfriend, who said they went in the backyard, they were going to shoot a gun off to celebrate, and the gun accidentally went off and struck my sister,” Lt. Christopher Cook said.

Officers found Guerra on the back porch with a gunshot wound, Cook said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Sounds like they were, again, going to try and celebrate New Year’s somehow with the firearm, and something terrible went wrong,’ Cook explained.

Cook said that Alanis had left the scene by the time responding officers arrivers. He was located in south Arlington and arrested on a manslaughter charge Friday evening.