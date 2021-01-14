Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson Wisconsin teen dad charged with shooting newborn baby daughter dead after deciding with teen mom they didn’t want child in their lives.

A 16-year-old Wisconsin teenage boy has been charged with killing his newborn baby daughter — shooting her twice in the head after burying her under snow.

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson stated he and the baby’s mom — a ‘juvenile female in her early teens’ who gave birth in a bathtub — decided to ‘not have the child in their life’ after she was born on Tuesday last week, according to a criminal complaint.

The teen dad initially told investigators that he gave baby Harper to a mystery man he met on Snapchat who offered to help get her adopted, according to officers’ testimony.

But he later admitted he’d actually put the crying newborn in a backpack soon after she was born and took her into the snowy woods in the Village of Albany, the documents said.

There, he put the ‘infant child into a small area inside a fallen tree’ and ‘placed snow over the entire body’ of the baby.

Admitted to shooting baby girl twice

‘As he walked away he could still hear the infant crying which caused him to emotionally break down, fall to his knees and cry,’ the complaint stated.

Kruckenberg-Anderson admitted that ‘he knew that by leaving a nude infant child exposed and covered in the elements’ she would almost certainly die, according to the investigators.

He led officers to the body on Sunday, the day he was arrested, and they ‘observed a gunshot wound to the forehead’ and found a spent casing next to the body.

‘Kruckenberg-Anderson admitted to placing the baby into the snow-covered area in the tree and shooting the baby twice in the head with a firearm,’ the complaint stated.

Baby was likely alive

The baby ‘was likely alive’ when taken there because the snow had partially melted from the heat of her body, the complaint noted.

Kruckenberg-Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse and will be charged as an adult, the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated.

The teen was held on $1 million bond and is due in court on Jan. 20 for his preliminary hearing, according to WTMJ-TV.

Under Wisconsin law, anyone aged 10 and older is charged automatically as an adult when faced with a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

If found guilty, the 16 year old teen could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Of note, Wisconsin state’s so-called safe haven law allows a person to anonymously drop off an unharmed newborn at a church or hospital without fear of prosecution within 72 hours of a newborn’s birth.

The purpose of the law is to protect unwanted babies from being hurt or killed because they were abandoned.