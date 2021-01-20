Joshua Comer ULM Louisiana professor shot dead in murder suicide by his father in law following altercation at Mer Rouge family home. No known motive.

A University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) professor was shot dead by his father-in-law in a suspected murder-suicide, police say.

Joshua Comer, 39, died Sunday night following an altercation with his wife’s father, 68-year-old Jack Matthews, at the home they shared in Mer Rouge.

Matthews then died by suicide, Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs told KLFY.com.

Sheriff Tubbs said it was not immediately known why the professor and his father in law, an owner of a wholesale company, may have argued.

Comer is survived by his wife – Matthews’ daughter – Cheyenne Comer. It is understood she was at the home, along with Matthews’ wife when the incident occurred.

No known motive

Posted Cheyenne on Facebook on Monday: ‘I am in too much shock to want to see or talk to anyone right now. But thank you for the prayers and offers of help.’

The Mer Rouge Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to reports of shots fired at 7:30pm Sunday. There they found the two men.

Both Cheyanne and her mom are understood to have been interviewed at the scene, The News Star reports.

The bodies of the two men will now undergo an autopsy.

Comer an assistant professor of communication and began teaching at ULM in 2017, the university paper said. Of note Comer, also served as the school’s communication program director.

Offered University of Louisiana Monroe President Ronald Berry in a statement, ‘The ULM family is shocked and saddened.’ Adding, ‘Josh had a significant impact on his students and was a campus leader in communication technology. His enthusiasm, warmth and kindness will be greatly missed.’

