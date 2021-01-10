Jason Nightengale Chicago man goes on random shooting spree killing four, injuring four. Facebook posts days earlier showed a disintegrating man scoping victims.

A gunman ‘randomly’ killed at least four people and wounded no less than four others in a series of shootings in the Chicago area Saturday, including shooting a woman at an IHOP in nearby Evanston, before being shot and killed by police authorities said.

The shootings first began when Jason Nightengale, 32 — entered a parking garage Saturday afternoon circa 1.50 p.m in the Hyde Park district and shot a 30-year-old man sitting in his vehicle. The victim —Yiran Fan a university student — died from his injuries at the scene according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

Moments later, the gunman entered the vestibule of an apartment building a few blocks away in the area of Kenwood. He asked to use a phone and fired shots at a building female security guard. The victim identified as Aisha Newell was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

A 77-year-old woman getting her mail in the same building was also shot in the head, officials said. Police said she is currently in critical condition.

A short time later, the suspect went to a nearby building and pulled a gun on a man he knew at a 19th floor apartment , police said. The suspect got the man’s keys and fled in his vehicle.

‘But for the brave conduct of Evanston police officers confronting this suspect, many more people would have been injured,’

Around 3:45 p.m., Brown said the gunman fired shots inside a convenience store located in the district of South Halsted after announcing a robbery. A 20-year-old man, identified as Anthony Faulkner was shot in the head and pronounced dead a short time later. An 81-year-old woman was shot in the back and neck and is currently in critical condition, according to FOX 32.

At approximately 5 p.m., the suspect shot a 15-year-old female in the head as she was traveling in the rear seat of a vehicle being driven by her mother. She is currently in critical condition, police said. The driver was not injured.

Police said that after this shooting, the gunman returned to the convenience store and fired at Chicago police officers investigating the earlier attack, striking a police vehicle. He then traveled to Evanston, located north of Chicago.

Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook said Saturday evening that police responded to reports of a man firing shots at a CVS around 5:38 p.m. The gunman, now known by police to be Nightengale, ran across the street to an IHOP restaurant where he took a woman hostage, Cook said, shooting her before fleeing on foot to another business.

Evanston police officers engaged Nightengale in the parking lot, where he was killed at the scene, Cook said.

The woman who was held hostage and shot passed away Sunday morning as a result of her injuries WGN-TV reported.

‘But for the brave conduct of Evanston police officers confronting this suspect, many more people would have been injured,’ Brown said, adding that no Chicago officers were known to be injured from their earlier confrontation with the suspect.

This man Jason Nightengale was shot and killed by the police today after going around Chicago/Evanston shooting and killing people his Facebook his viciously disturbing he even posted this video before all the shootings pic.twitter.com/6bqXxje1TF — 👩🏾‍⚕️ (@Blameitontati) January 10, 2021

Facebook videos show gunman scoping victims

A Chicago Police mugshot showed Nightengale after a past arrest, wearing a security guard shirt and badge. The 32 year old who worked as a security guard and janitor had been charged in five separate domestic violence cases but all were dismissed, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

A woman who claimed to be Nightengale’s sister posted on Facebook that he ‘hadn’t been in his right mind for a long time,‘ the Sun-Times reported.

Of disconcert, dozens of videos posted to Nightengale’s Facebook page since January 6 show him flashing a gun, sizing up potential crime victims as they sit in cars, drinking, smoking, and gradually descending into a seemingly deranged mental state.

In some videos posted this week, Nightengale said he was out looking for people to victimize.

‘I’m looking for somebody by themself, you know what I mean? Walking to their car,’ Nightengale says as he walks across a strip mall parking lot.

‘It might be this guy,’ he continues as he turns the camera toward an idling SUV with a driver sitting behind the wheel. ‘I might jack his ass. No. He looks like a problem…I don’t need no problem.’

‘I’m getting ready to do this sh*t.’

Over the next two days, Nightengale’s speech increasingly deteriorates to the point of being almost unintelligible.

‘Good morning, everybody,’ he says after revealing a handgun he’s hidden under a backpack on the passenger seat of his car. ‘I’m getting ready to do this sh*t.’

He then drives up and down Lake Shore Drive, drinking from a liquor bottle, smoking, and recording himself on video as music blasts in the background according to cwbchicago.

Chicago police say the investigation is ongoing. Brown said no motive for the shootings is known at this time.