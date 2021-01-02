Domynick and Danycka Milis Wisconsin brother & sister killed in wrong way I-95 Daytona Beach, Florida crash after fleeing motorist chased by cops slammed into their car.

A brother and sister were killed in a car crash on a Florida highway this week, after a man fleeing from police rammed their vehicle, according to reports.

Domynick Milis, 21, and Danycka Milis, 18, of Omro, Wisconsin, were on their way home from viewing the Christmas lights at the Daytona International Speedway when they a speeding vehicle crashed against their automobile circa 7 p.m. Tuesday killing them instantly the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

Domynick was behind the wheel of a Nissan Rouge when the suspect of a carjacking made an illegal U-turn on Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach and slammed into their car, killing the siblings instantly according to a release via Volusia County Sheriff’s Department, Mike Chitwood.

Their brother Drake, 13, and 17-year-old cousin Kyley Larsen were also in vehicle; both were hospitalized with serious injures.

A letter from the Schools District of Omro, Wisconsin sent to families Wednesday identified the victims. Both were graduates from the school district in Winnebago County, Wisconsin.

Fleeing 47 year Orlando driver had criminal history of more than 200 pages

The incident began when the police picked up on a stolen Altima near Matanzas Woods Parkway and started pursuing the vehicle.

The 47-year-old suspect, an Orlando man who was driving the stolen vehicle with a revoked license, was also killed ClickOrlando reported.

According to Chitwood, the suspect had 50 prior arrests and no driver’s license at the time of the collision. He also noted that the suspect had been incarcerated eight times in state prison and had a criminal history of more than 200 pages, with crimes including carjacking, home invasion, robbery and grand theft.

A GoFundMe page set up on the family’s behalf as of Friday night had raised $108,292 of a $125,000 goal.

‘I can’t make sense of this or wrap my head around the last 20 hours,’ the siblings’ mom, Tina Milis, wrote in an update on the fundraiser. ‘Domynick and Danycka were the best of friends and I am thankful they had each other on their journey to heaven.’