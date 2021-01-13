: About author bio at bottom of article.

Dieter Zimmermann Mahwah New Jersey man, 73, stabs wife Jaquelin Zimmermann, 69, to death with kitchen knife in domestic violence incident. No known motive.

A 73-year-old New Jersey man is accused of stabbed his 69-year-old wife to death with a kitchen knife in their apartment.

Cops in Mahwah, N.J. received a 911 call about a domestic violence incident just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office said.

When cops arrived at 27 Indian Field Court they found Dieter R. Zimmerman suffering from scratches and a bleeding cut on his finger, authorities said. They then discovered his wife, Jaquelin, dead in the bathroom next to the master bedroom.

The woman had been stabbed to death with a kitchen knife, prosecutors said according to NJ.

Noted an affidavit of probable cause written by a detective when the victim initially called 911, ‘During the phone call, Jaquelin stated that her husband was trying to kill her.’

But there’s more.

Two Mahwah police officers responding to the wife’s 911 arrived the home, ringing the door bell more than five times before Dieter Zimmermann opened the door, a cellphone in his hand.

‘Oh good, I was just on the phone with you. My wife attacked me,’ Zimmermann said, according to the affidavit.

A search of the home soon led to the morbid discovery of the slain wife.

The probable cause affidavit stated the victim suffering multiple wounds that included defensive stab wounds to both of her hands.

Dieter Zimmermann ‘stated several times that he wished he was dead and that he no longer wanted to live,’ the affidavit stated as he was being driven to custody.

Zimmerman was charged with first-degree murder, along with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a court in Hackensack.

Not immediately understood is what led to the 73 year old man stabbing his wife to death.